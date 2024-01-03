Goodwin Daniel L Takes $300,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $30,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.72. 584,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,335. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $136.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.21 and a 200 day moving average of $114.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,400 shares of company stock worth $4,753,653 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

