Head to Head Analysis: Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) and BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) and Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioLineRx and Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLineRx N/A N/A -$24.95 million ($0.84) -1.82 Sonnet BioTherapeutics $150,000.00 36.02 -$18.83 million N/A N/A

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than BioLineRx.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLineRx N/A -169.03% -81.71% Sonnet BioTherapeutics -12,789.38% -1,499.44% -223.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares BioLineRx and Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.0% of BioLineRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of BioLineRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BioLineRx and Sonnet BioTherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLineRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sonnet BioTherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

BioLineRx presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,272.55%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a consensus price target of $205.70, indicating a potential upside of 11,587.50%. Given Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sonnet BioTherapeutics is more favorable than BioLineRx.

Risk and Volatility

BioLineRx has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sonnet BioTherapeutics beats BioLineRx on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLineRx

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia. It is also developing AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions. The company has collaboration agreement with MSD for the cancer immunotherapy field; and MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of Motixafortide with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer, as well as licensing arrangement with Perrigo Company plc for over-the-counter sale of BL-5010. BioLineRx Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi'in, Israel.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues. Its lead product candidate is SON-1010, a fully human single-chain version of interleukin 12 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor indications, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and head and neck cancer. The company is also developing SON-080, a fully human version of interleukin 6, which is in Phase 1b/I2a clinical trail to treat chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and SON-1210, a bispecific compound for solid tumor indications, including colorectal cancer. It has a license agreement with New Life Therapeutics Pte, LTD. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical preparations containing a specific recombinant human interleukin-6. The company is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

