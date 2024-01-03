Head to Head Review: Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) vs. 30DC (OTCMKTS:TDCH)

30DC (OTCMKTS:TDCH – Get Free Report) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 30DC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of 30DC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Zhihu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 30DC and Zhihu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 30DC 0 0 0 0 N/A Zhihu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares 30DC and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 30DC N/A N/A N/A Zhihu -21.89% -16.94% -12.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 30DC and Zhihu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 30DC N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) N/A Zhihu $522.66 million 1.05 -$229.25 million ($0.20) -4.45

30DC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhihu. Zhihu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 30DC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

30DC beats Zhihu on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 30DC

(Get Free Report)

30DC, Inc. provides digital media solutions. The company primarily provides MagCast Publishing Platform, a cloud-based digital publishing software which enables customers to create mobile magazine apps, as well as facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions. It also offers related training courses and support services. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

About Zhihu

(Get Free Report)

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

