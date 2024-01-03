Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after buying an additional 865,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $150.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.01. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

