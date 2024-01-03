Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, January 5th (OTCMKTS:IDKOY)

Shares of Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Free Report) are set to split on the morning of Friday, January 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, January 5th.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IDKOY opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $14.42.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
