LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RAMP. Susquehanna increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $37.14 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $159.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.33 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

