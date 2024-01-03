MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.78. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $2.66.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

About MediciNova

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 98,059.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631,237 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MediciNova by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MediciNova by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 35,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

