MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.78. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $2.66.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MediciNova
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.