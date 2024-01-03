Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, January 5th

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Friday, January 5th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, January 5th.

Mesoblast Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ MESO opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

