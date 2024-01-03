Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of FENG stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $17.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

About Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

