Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.19% of Honeywell International worth $236,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.07. The stock had a trading volume of 325,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,905. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22. The company has a market capitalization of $138.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.41 and its 200 day moving average is $193.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

