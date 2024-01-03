Reviewing Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN) & Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN – Get Free Report) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Decision Diagnostics and Perion Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Perion Network $640.26 million 2.19 $99.22 million $2.35 12.91

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than Decision Diagnostics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Perion Network 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Decision Diagnostics and Perion Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Perion Network has a consensus price target of $39.20, indicating a potential upside of 29.24%.

Profitability

This table compares Decision Diagnostics and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Perion Network 16.24% 23.24% 16.35%

Risk and Volatility

Decision Diagnostics has a beta of -1.66, indicating that its stock price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perion Network has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Perion Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perion Network beats Decision Diagnostics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Decision Diagnostics

Decision Diagnostics Corp. develops smart phone based electronic medical record (EMR) technologies. The company offers prescription and non-prescription diagnostics; home testing products for the chronically ill; fulfillment services to direct to patient diabetes programs; and cell phone centric e-health products and technologies development services. It manufactures and distributes GenUltimate! glucose test strips, a Class II medical device for at-home use for the measurement of glucose; PetSure! glucose test strip for the glucose testing of dogs and cats designed to work with the Zoetis AlphaTrak and AlphaTrak II glucometers, a legacy meter; GenUltimate! 4Pets Glucose system, a proprietary glucose measuring system, including GenUltimate! 4Pets test strip and Avantage meter, for the testing of dogs, cats, and horses; and GenUltimate! Sure and GenUltimate! Precis test strips. In addition, it engages in the acquisition and holding of intellectual property including patents and trademarks and specialty manufacturing equipment. Further, the company also provides MD@Hand, an inpatient/outpatient management suite; Practice Probe, a data mining utility used to extract information from the physician's practice management system; and ResidenceWare, a residential management system that facilitates the relay of information from commercial and residential real estate management companies to occupying tenants using networking software systems and applications. Its EMR technologies are used by physicians at the point of care. The company was formerly known as InstaCare Corp. and changed its name to Decision Diagnostics Corp. in November 2011. Decision Diagnostics Corp. was founded in 2000 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform. The company also offers supply management platform; demand management platform for campaign planning and design; analytics platform, which provides information and performance insights; creative platform, a robust media platform; and an AI platform that uses machine learning to bring intelligence to the various phases of campaigns. In addition, it provides an actionable performance monitoring platform to support the various phases of campaign management; an online video player and integrated ad server to upload, manage, and stream video content; content monetization system, which integrates ads within the content layouts at the page level. Further, the company offers a publisher management system that provides analytics and performance optimization tools, as well as reports; search-demand management systems; monetization products that integrate and onboards demand vendors; and AI Systems. Additionally, it provides Intelligent HUB (iHUB), which connects the supply and demand sides of the marketplace; and strategic optimization of relevant traits (SORT), a provisional patent technology that eliminates the need for cookies. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

