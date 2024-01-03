Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Saga Communications Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ SGA opened at $22.61 on Friday. Saga Communications has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Saga Communications had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saga Communications will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Saga Communications’s previous None dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGA. State Street Corp raised its position in Saga Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Saga Communications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

