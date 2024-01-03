Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.02.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 285.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 194,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 143,797 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 615.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

