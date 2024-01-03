Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sphere 3D in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

ANY stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 419.04% and a negative net margin of 841.11%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sphere 3D will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 103,130 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 328,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

