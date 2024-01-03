StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDN opened at $1.78 on Friday. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 18.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intellicheck Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Intellicheck by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at $735,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Intellicheck by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.