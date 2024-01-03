StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IDN opened at $1.78 on Friday. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 18.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Intellicheck Company Profile
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intellicheck
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.