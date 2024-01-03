StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.65.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moleculin Biotech

In other Moleculin Biotech news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 188,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $129,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,880 shares in the company, valued at $469,807.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 231,883 shares of company stock valued at $159,999 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

