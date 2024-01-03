StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of MHH opened at $8.18 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.89 million, a PE ratio of -272.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mastech Digital by 95.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mastech Digital by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

