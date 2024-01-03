StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of MHH opened at $8.18 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.89 million, a PE ratio of -272.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
