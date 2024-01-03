StockNews.com Upgrades Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Investors Title from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Investors Title Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $163.69 on Friday. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $127.71 and a 1-year high of $167.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $61.41 million during the quarter.

Investors Title Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $4.46 dividend. This is a boost from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $3.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Investors Title by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Investors Title by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its stake in Investors Title by 343.6% during the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Investors Title by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Investors Title by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

See Also

