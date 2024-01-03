United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United-Guardian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

United-Guardian stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.72.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 24.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in United-Guardian by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 17.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

