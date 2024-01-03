United States Steel (NYSE:X) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.10.

United States Steel Stock Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

