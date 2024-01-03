Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,922. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.49 and its 200-day moving average is $221.19. The company has a market cap of $332.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

