VeraBank N.A. Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.29. The stock had a trading volume of 853,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,364. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

