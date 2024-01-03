Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Veritiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $169.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $101.50 and a 1 year high of $170.02.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv

About Veritiv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

Featured Articles

