Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Veritiv Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $169.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $101.50 and a 1 year high of $170.02.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv
About Veritiv
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Veritiv
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.