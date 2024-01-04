1,090 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,995. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.01. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.