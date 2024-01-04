6,037 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 191,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,567,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,566,000 after acquiring an additional 299,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.40 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.01.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.