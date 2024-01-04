Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 845,200 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $81,858,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 77,585 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.52 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $190.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.73.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

