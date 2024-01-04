Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $143,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $606,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $337.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.86. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $355.38. The company has a market cap of $212.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

