Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,265,460 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 104,130 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,155,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $571.64. The company had a trading volume of 316,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,052. The company has a market capitalization of $260.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

