Advisor Resource Council Acquires 2,043 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 483.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

BATS FMAY opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $490.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

