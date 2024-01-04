Advisor Resource Council Buys 340 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 798.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $97.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.69. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $99.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

