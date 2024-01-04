Advisor Resource Council Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.21. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $158.87. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

