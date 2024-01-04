Advisor Resource Council Grows Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August accounts for about 0.8% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,096 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 127.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 129,702 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $500,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 14.9% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 510,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of FAUG stock opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $553.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

