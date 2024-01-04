Advisor Resource Council Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in American Express were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 309,012 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,102,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in American Express by 6.3% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 3,821 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 10.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.7% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 77,602 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Trading Up 0.2 %

American Express stock opened at $186.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.56. The company has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $188.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

