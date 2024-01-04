Advisor Resource Council Invests $235,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $88.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $91.43. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 2.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

