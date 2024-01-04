Advisor Resource Council Invests $235,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2024

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGPFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $88.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $91.43. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 2.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.