Advisor Resource Council Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Advisor Resource Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.07% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 320.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 81,453 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 157.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,771,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

