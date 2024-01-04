Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NYCB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

