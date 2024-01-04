Advisor Resource Council Purchases 250 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Advisor Resource Council raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVB stock opened at $183.29 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.17 and a 200 day moving average of $180.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.19.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

