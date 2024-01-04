Advisor Resource Council Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Advisor Resource Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $193.35 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

