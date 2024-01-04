Advisor Resource Council Sells 241 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Jabil were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 19.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Trading Down 0.6 %

JBL opened at $127.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.66. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.74 and a 1-year high of $141.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus boosted their price target on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $551,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,611,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,954 shares of company stock worth $26,036,363. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.