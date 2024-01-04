Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Lifted by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,009,000 after acquiring an additional 906,916 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $271.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.98 and a 200-day moving average of $284.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

