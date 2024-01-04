American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Cut by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $214.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.07 and its 200-day moving average is $187.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 140.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

