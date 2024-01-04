Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 1.2% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $181.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.70 and a 200-day moving average of $182.46. The stock has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.74.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

