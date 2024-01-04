Bailard Inc. Acquires 6,877 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,813,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Progressive by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after purchasing an additional 560,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,497,374,000 after purchasing an additional 361,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $163.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.60 and a 200-day moving average of $143.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $165.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

