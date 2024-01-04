Bailard Inc. Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $130.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.28.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

