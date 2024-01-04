Bailard Inc. Raises Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,375 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Expedia Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Expedia Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Expedia Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EXPE. Wedbush raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.77.

EXPE opened at $144.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.33 and its 200-day moving average is $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $155.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

