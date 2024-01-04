Bailard Inc. Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,605,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,804,000 after purchasing an additional 362,515 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 301.0% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.2% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOC opened at $475.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.38. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $540.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

