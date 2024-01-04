Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,491 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 463,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 70,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after buying an additional 47,126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

