Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Ingles Markets worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,021,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 256.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 50,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,720,000 after purchasing an additional 39,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IMKTA opened at $87.86 on Thursday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average of $81.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

About Ingles Markets

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.