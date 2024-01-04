Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $8.80 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 1.6% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $736.93 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $412.60 and a 12-month high of $801.29. The stock has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $708.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $669.23.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,370 shares of company stock valued at $15,957,775 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.