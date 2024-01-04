Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $175.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $182.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average of $165.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

